Yellowstone-area Grizzlies Suspected in 7 Deaths Since 2010

BILLINGS — Wildlife officials have blamed a pair of grizzly bears in the fatal mauling of a Wyoming hunting guide on Friday, marking the seventh suspected fatal attack by a grizzly in the Yellowstone region since 2010. More than 700 grizzlies live in the region that includes portions of three states around Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. The animals were removed from the federal list of threatened species last year. Public hunting for grizzlies was scheduled to start this month in Wyoming and Idaho. But it has been delayed by a federal judge.

A look at the fatal attacks:

Sept. 14, 2018: Mark Uptain, 37, is killed when the hunting guide and a client are attacked by a pair of grizzly bears in the Teton Wilderness east of Grand Teton National Park.

Aug. 6, 2015: Lance Crosby, 63, of Billings, Montana, is killed by a female grizzly bear after he went hiking alone, off trail and without bear spray near the Elephant Back Loop Trail in Yellowstone National Park. Crosby’s body was partially consumed, and the female grizzly was later killed.

Sept. 4, 2014: Adam Stewart, 31, of Virgin, Utah, is killed by a bear while alone conducting research for an ecological consulting firm in northwest Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. Authorities are unable to say conclusively whether a black bear or grizzly bear was responsible. His remains are found eight days later and were almost totally consumed.

August 2011: John Wallace, 59, of Chassell, Michigan, is killed by a grizzly bear while hiking alone on the Mary Mountain Trail at Yellowstone National Park. A female grizzly is later captured and killed after DNA evidence links it to the deaths of Wallace and a California man who was killed in a mauling weeks earlier.

July 6, 2011: Brian Matayoshi, 57, of Torrance, California, is killed after and he and his wife attempt to flee from a female grizzly with cubs while hiking on the Wapiti Lake Trail in Yellowstone National Park. Investigators say the couple’s screaming and running possibly triggered the attack.

July 28, 2010: Kevin Kammer, 48, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is killed when a female grizzly with three cubs pulls him from his tent in the middle of the night at the Soda Butte Campground, where Kammer was sleeping alone near Cooke City, Montana. Two others in the campground are injured in separate attacks. The mother bear is caught and killed for showing predatory behavior.

June 17, 2010: Erwin Evert, 70, a field botanist from Park Ridge, Illinois, is killed by a male grizzly bear while hiking in the Shoshone National Forest east of Yellowstone National Park. Researchers had recently captured and released the bear, which is later killed

