Billings Man Sentenced to 55 Years for Non-fatal Shooting

BILLINGS – A Billings man has been sentenced to 55 1/2 years in prison for firing a gun at a car last summer, hitting a woman in the head.

The Billings Gazette reports the sentence Steven Eugene Kueffler received Monday was what the prosecution had recommended.

Prosecutors say Kueffler had been drinking and driving when he shot at Brenna Bushaw last summer. He fired three times, grazing her scalp once.

The two had no relation.

Kueffler pleaded guilty in March to charges of attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI.

Kueffler’s lawyer Gary Balaz argued that nobody was killed in the shooting.

He also cited Kueffler’s short criminal history and his six years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Bushaw argued she was only alive because she managed to duck.

Comments

comments