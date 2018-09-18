Donald Trump Jr. to Campaign for Rosendale in Bozeman

HELENA – U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale’s campaign says President Donald Trump’s eldest son will campaign for the Montana Republican next week in Bozeman.

Donald Trump Jr.’s return to Montana marks the president’s continuing interest in what’s shaping up to be a tight race between Rosendale and incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

This will be the younger Trump’s second headlining appearance in Montana this election cycle. The president has held two rallies in the state and Vice President Mike Pence also has campaigned in support of Rosendale.

Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News Channel personality Kimberly Guilfoyle will appear at Bozeman’s Midtown Tavern next Tuesday.

Guilfoyle left Fox amid news that she was dating Trump Jr., and she has since joined a super PAC supporting the president.

