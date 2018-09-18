Glacier Conservancy, BNSF Celebrate Decade of Donations

The BNSF Railway Foundation has given more than $1 million to the Glacier National Park Conservancy over the last 12 years. To mark the “historic” milestone, BNSF invited conservancy supporters and donors on a pair of scenic train rides on Sept. 15 and 16 from Whitefish to Essex.

BNSF predecessor Great Northern Railway played an enormous role in the early development of Glacier with the construction of a number of wilderness chalets and lodges, including the beloved Sperry Chalet that is being rebuilt after being destroyed in a 2017 fire. Zak Anderson, president of the BNSF Railway Foundation, said his company was proud to continue a long tradition of philanthropy in Glacier Park.

“For over 100 years, BNSF and Glacier Park have enjoyed a rich shared history and we couldn’t be more pleased to continue our partnership of support for this tremendous asset of and for the American people,” Andersen said. “We’ve been there from the beginning, and we’ll continue to do our part in ensuring future generations can continue to enjoy the wild and scenic experience the park offers.”

Doug Mitchell, Glacier National Park Conservancy executive director, said the donations from BNSF have helped fund numerous projects within the park over the years.

“It’s hard to overstate the significance of this steadfast commitment to preserving and protecting our beloved park. Because of the support of the BNSF Railway Foundation, we have been able to complete literally dozens of research, educational and preservation projects across the park that simply would not have happened without this generous culture of giving,” Mitchell said.

