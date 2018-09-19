New Cell Tower Approved in West Glacier

The Flathead County Board of Adjustment approved a plan to build a new cell tower in West Glacier. The tower will be constructed near Belton Stage Road and will significantly increase cell service in the surrounding area, according to Planning and Zoning Director Mark Mussman.

The tower is being constructed by Clearview Tower II LLC, a New Jersey based company. The tower will be more than 100 feet tall and will be disguised like a pine tree, similar to one that was erected along Edgewood Drive in Whitefish, Mussman said.

A number of residents came out against the tower over concerns that it would negatively impact the surrounding landscape. Local first responders however said it would help increase safety in the canyon area. Despite opposition, the Board of Adjustments approved the project in a 3-to-2 vote on Sept. 4.

