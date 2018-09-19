Real Estate Market Trends

If you’re paying less than $400,000 to buy a single-family residence, what are the cost trends by city and closing month thus far this year?

Whitefish was costliest in the spring, and higher in winter than summer. Bigfork and Lakeside can occasionally be had for Kalispell/Columbia Falls pricing — sporadically. Winter months were the cheapest for Kalispell, Lakeside and Columbia Falls.

Except for Whitefish, June showed amazingly consistent prices across the cities. In August, Lakeside was the outlier.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

