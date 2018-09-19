Spotlight Event: VICO

When: Saturday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m.

Where: Saturday at Flathead Valley Community College and Sunday at Flathead High

More info: www.glaciersymphony.org

The Vancouver Inter-Cultural Orchestra (VICO) has been described as “music without borders” and will make its American debut at the invitation of the Glacier Symphony in Kalispell. The 18-piece orchestra features musicians performing a colorful fusion of traditional and contemporary music that spans centuries and continents. Tickets: $5-$37

