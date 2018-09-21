FWP Captures Bear at Glacier Park International Airport

Updated: Sept. 22, 2:07 p.m.

Wildlife officials caught a 4-year-old female black bear on Friday afternoon that was on the loose at Glacier Park International Airport.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Dillon Tabish said the agency received a report of the wayward bruin on airport property at about 12 p.m. A wildlife specialist was dispatched to the airport and found the 125-pound bear in a tree at approximately 1 p.m. The bear was tranquilized and it will be released in a remote location later today.

Tabish said the bear most likely climbed a fence onto airport property. Tabish added that no flights were impacted by the loose black bear.

As denning season approaches bears are very active in the Flathead Valley and Northwest Montana. Residents can reduce their chance of an encounter by securing attractants such as food and garbage and picking up fallen fruit from trees.

