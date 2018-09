When: Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 10 p.m.

Where: Craggy Range Bar & Grill in Whitefish

More info: www.lyricsborn.com

Since the release of Later That Day, Lyrics Born has averaged over 150 shows a year and is known for his explosive live shows. Twenty-two years after he was introduced to the world, Lyrics Born has made some of the most organic, original, and adventurous music of his entire career. Tickets: $15 at the door

