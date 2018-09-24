Billings Gazette, Missoulian Publisher Gulledge Resigning

BILLINGS — Mike Gulledge, publisher of The Billings Gazette and the Missoulian, is resigning from those positions and as vice president of publishing for Lee Enterprises.

Gulledge, who is 58, said Monday he decided to step back and slow down over health concerns. His last day with Lee is Sunday.

Dave Worstell, the general manager of the Gazette , will become the Billings paper’s publisher. A new Missoulian publisher is expected to be named this week.

Gulledge has worked for Lee Enterprises for 36 years.

He has been publisher of the Gazette since 2000 and was elected an operating vice president and an officer in the company in 2005. He was named vice president of sales and marketing in 2012 and became vice president of publishing in 2015.

