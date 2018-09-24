Historic Dumas Brothel in Montana Again up for Sale

BUTTE — The historic Dumas Brothel, the longest operating brothel in the United States when it was shut down in 1982, is again for sale.

The Montana Standard reports Butte-Silver Bow County has scheduled a tax deed sale on Oct. 3 in Butte. The opening bid is $10,100.

The brothel, which opened in 1890, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Travis Eskelsen and his late partner Michael Piche bought the brothel from former owner Rudy Giecek in 2012, just as Giecek was about to lose it for being behind on taxes.

Piche died in January.

County treasurer Lori Baker-Patrick says Eskelsen owes over $5,800 in back taxes including taxes owed for 2014 that triggered the sale. Eskelsen could reclaim the building if he pays off the back taxes and some fees by Oct. 2.

