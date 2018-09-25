Bonjour Bakery & Bistro Opens in Kalispell

A new bakery has opened on the north side of Kalispell near the hospital complex and, according to its website, is “poised to serve busy professionals a light lunch in an uplifting environment.”

Bonjour Bakery & Bistro opened its doors last month and is serving continental breakfast and lunch. Its menu includes quiches, croissants, various pastries and sandwiches served on homemade sourdough country bread. It also offers different soups each week.

The bakery also specializes in desserts, such as cakes, tarts and cupcakes. “Macarons remain a perennial favorite, with new flavors being developed every week,” according to Bonjour’s blog.

The bakery’s hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 45 Heritage Way in Kalispell. For more information, visit www.bonjourbakeryandbistro.com.

