Dog Troubles

8:06 a.m. Someone was swerving all over the road.

8:49 a.m. Some tools were stolen in Kalispell.

8:55 a.m. A window was broken in Kalispell.

9:02 a.m. A dog was trespassing in Kalispell.

11:05 a.m. An upset Kalispell student threw a chair across a room.

1:12 p.m. A Hungry Horse man was worried because he couldn’t find his dog. He called back a few minutes later to let law enforcement know that he had found his dog.

4:29 p.m. A Kalispell man got into a fight with a dog.

5:42 p.m. A dog fight was reported in Whitefish.

5:47 p.m. Another dog-related conflict was reported in Whitefish.

7:09 p.m. A Kalispell man called with concerns about door-to-door salesmen.

7:27 p.m. A Bigfork man trying to figure out his new phone figured out how to call 911.

8:52 p.m. A broken-down RV was causing trouble in Kalispell.

9:18 p.m. A man was walking in a ditch in Kalispell. The reporting party said the person was not in the way, they just figured someone should check on the guy.

10:52 p.m. A storage unit was broken into in Coram.

10:58 p.m. A dog was barking in Somers.

11:42 p.m. A Kalispell man ran a red light.

Comments

comments