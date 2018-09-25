Dog Troubles

8:06 a.m. Someone was swerving all over the road.
8:49 a.m. Some tools were stolen in Kalispell.
8:55 a.m. A window was broken in Kalispell.
9:02 a.m. A dog was trespassing in Kalispell.
11:05 a.m. An upset Kalispell student threw a chair across a room.
1:12 p.m. A Hungry Horse man was worried because he couldn’t find his dog. He called back a few minutes later to let law enforcement know that he had found his dog.
4:29 p.m. A Kalispell man got into a fight with a dog.
5:42 p.m. A dog fight was reported in Whitefish.
5:47 p.m. Another dog-related conflict was reported in Whitefish.
7:09 p.m. A Kalispell man called with concerns about door-to-door salesmen.
7:27 p.m. A Bigfork man trying to figure out his new phone figured out how to call 911.
8:52 p.m. A broken-down RV was causing trouble in Kalispell.
9:18 p.m. A man was walking in a ditch in Kalispell. The reporting party said the person was not in the way, they just figured someone should check on the guy.
10:52 p.m. A storage unit was broken into in Coram.
10:58 p.m. A dog was barking in Somers.
11:42 p.m. A Kalispell man ran a red light.