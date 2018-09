A 43-year-old Kalispell man was acquitted of sexual assault on Sept. 21.

A jury found Brandon Taylor not guilty of sexual assault following a five-day trial in Flathead County District Court. The 12-person jury deliberated for nearly five hours before returning a verdict of not guilty.

Taylor was accused in September 2017 of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old on multiple occasions. He denied the allegations that same month.

