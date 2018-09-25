Public Hearing on Grizzly Management Set for Sept. 27

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is holding a public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 27 at Flathead Valley Community College to gather public input on how the state should manage grizzly bears if the iconic animals are taken off the endangered species list.

FWP is proposing a policy to maintain a population of at least 800 grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. To ensure that population size is maintained, FWP would manager for a population of at least 1,000 bears.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Arts and Technology Building at FVCC.

