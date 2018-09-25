Someone Help This Cat

8:31 a.m. A Kalispell cat was reportedly stuck on the top of a telephone pole. The electric company said they were too busy to help the cat get down, but a sheriff’s deputy said he’d swing by later to check on it. Someone also left some food at the bottom of the pole to encourage it to come back down.

8:53 a.m. A skunk reportedly bit a dog in the throat.

9:30 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported seeing someone trying to break into a vehicle. Turns out the person was just locked out of their own car.

11:09 a.m. Two St. Bernard’s dogs were running around Columbia Falls.

12:02 p.m. A Whitefish man reported that the person he hired to rebuild the roof of his house called it quits halfway through the project.

1:04 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported some suspicious activity at his neighborhood “crack house.”

2:19 p.m. An Evergreen man said someone was taking pictures on his property.

2:24 p.m. A fence was damaged in Columbia Falls.

3:10 p.m. Transients were camping down by the river.

3:17 p.m. A man in a convertible was speeding through Kalispell. A local resident reported that the driver was “going to kill someone” if they kept driving at such a high rate of speed.

3:56 p.m. A Lakeside woman called 911 because she caught her son smoking weed in the backyard.

6 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone flipped him off.

6:27 p.m. A kid found a needle.

8:06 p.m. A Kalispell couple was screaming at each other.

8:43 p.m. A Kalispell man reported seeing someone with “MS-13 tattoos” down at the gas station.

