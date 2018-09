When: Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.stubbyfingers.ca

Nova Scotia-based singer-songwriter Matt Andersen returns to Whitefish with his giant soul-filled voice and powerful blues performance. Matt has built a formidable following the old fashioned way – touring worldwide and letting audiences spread his reputation through word of mouth. Tickets: $30 for adults and $20 for students.

