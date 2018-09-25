Whitefish Dominates Battle of Soccer Unbeatens

Four different Bulldogs scored as Whitefish ran away from Northern A conference rival Polson for a 5-0 win Sept. 22 at Smith Fields.

Casey Schneider scored Whitefish’s first goal and assisted on the next four, and Brandon Mendoza found the back of the net twice in the victory. The Bulldogs (8-0-0, 4-0-0 Northern A) were the state runner-up last season and have been dominant this fall, outscoring their opponents 43-5 overall and 27-1 in conference play. Polson (7-1-0, 3-1-0) had been unbeaten entering Saturday’s match but allowed nearly as many goals against Whitefish (5) as it had all season entering the match (6).

In other Saturday soccer action, the Columbia Falls boys (3-4-0, 2-2-0) won their second straight, hammering Libby 9-0 to set up a rematch between north valley rivals in Whitefish on Sept. 27. The Bulldogs beat the Wildcats 4-0 in their first meeting Sept. 11.

On the girls side, Whitefish (5-3-0, 4-0-0) stayed atop the league table with an 8-2 win against Polson. Second-place Columbia Falls (5-2-0, 3-1-0) blanked Libby 8-0 and also has its eyes set on revenge against the Bulldogs Sept. 27. Whitefish’s girls won the first matchup 3-1.

