Honeymoon is Over

7:23 a.m. A Bigfork couple’s marriage of just 48 hours went south when the groom apparently drove off with the couple’s U-Haul full of belongings never to be seen again.

7:45 a.m. A man in a red hat was walking in the middle of the road.

7:58 a.m. A Coram woman who “doesn’t know much about technology” accidentally called 911.

9:59 a.m. A gun was stolen in Columbia Falls.

10:29 a.m. Someone called 911, said “hello” and then promptly hung up.

10:35 a.m. A Bigfork resident accused their mailman of stealing their mail.

11:52 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his grandson was “tipping things over.”

12:08 p.m. An area man was upset that people were camping at a closed campground.

1:10 p.m. A Kalispell man was wandering around his neighborhood screaming, “Everyone can burn in hell!” It was clear he was not having a great Sunday.

3:52 p.m. A Bigfork woman reported that her son’s new bike was stolen.

4:01 p.m. Glass was discovered all over a Kalispell street.

4:51 p.m. An Olney man called 911 because his neighbor had set up security cameras to watch his property. This was apparently an ongoing issue.

5:03 p.m. Someone was trying to siphon fuel out of a truck.

6:02 p.m. A Kalispell family who called themselves “animal people” found a “real nice dog” that was apparently lost in their neighborhood. They told animal control that they would try their best to find the owner, but it didn’t seem like they would be sad if the dog never found his way home.

6:57 p.m. Two trucks were drag racing up and down Holt Stage Road.

6:59 p.m. A Columbia Falls man said that some of the “tweakers” next door were being noisy.

7:08 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that someone stole his long board and he knows who did it. Soon after he called back to report that he had found his long board. Apparently he just misplaced it.

7:15 p.m. An 18-wheeler was cruising through town with the back door of its trailer wide open.

10:43 p.m. Someone’s truck broke down in Columbia Falls. The owners put a sign on the vehicle explaining the situation, adding that they would be back in the morning to fix it.

