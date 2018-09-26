Real Estate Market Trends

Across Flathead County, what are the trends in home sales (single-family) these past three years, when comparing the January through early September sales quantities and median days from listing to contract? Let’s break it down by price range (original list price ranges in $50,000 blocks). Note: The lion’s share of these ranges had median sold prices at 95 percent+ of the original list price.

The quantity of affordable home sales listed below $200,000 keep shrinking. Second-most affordable has a flat trend. Third range is not upticking either. Twenty-five percent increase in quantity of sales for the next two segments. Quantities cut in half at $400,000, and half again at $500,000+, and so on.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

