When: Friday, Sept. 28, at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: thecoldhardcashshow.com

The Cold Hard Cash Show is an original and innovative tribute to the music of Johnny Cash. Since its formation, they have performed on hundreds of stages, including a performance on The Late Show with David Letterman. Local musician Nick Spear will open up the show.

