Kalispell Regional Settles Whistleblower Suit for $24M

Kalispell Regional Healthcare has agreed to pay $24 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit with the Department of Justice, which during the course of its investigation found that 63 physicians were involved in an illegal kickback scheme to boost revenues and enrich themselves, a violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, the False Claims Act and the Stark Law, which prohibit physician self-referrals.

It is the largest False Claims Act recovery in Montana history.

The staggering number of physicians involved in the allegations was revealed late Friday following a federal judge’s decision to unseal the terms of a resolution that lay bare a system designed to compensate physicians and executives at a rate that far exceeded market value, all while knowingly defrauding the federal government.

The scope of the fraud exceeds what was earlier reported as the details of the case have been buried in sealed documents, a requisite component of whistleblower cases designed to protect workers who believe their employer is violating federal law.

In this case, the whistleblower is Jon Mohatt, who was employed as the hospital’s physician network chief financial officer when, in September 2016, he brought sweeping complaints of wrongdoing to investigators with the Offices of Inspector General in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Justice, launching a two-year investigation.

Mohatt was represented by lead counsel Bryan Vroon, an Atlanta-based attorney who specializes in such cases, including the landmark $70 million judgment against Broward Health.

“This case shows that whistleblowers can have a significant impact by stepping forward in the best interests of patients and taxpayers,” Vroon said. “I admire Jon’s courage and determination. He has great integrity and commitment to compliance with federal laws important to the Medicare Program, Medicare patients, and American taxpayers.”

The settlement resolves allegations originally brought in two lawsuits filed by Mohatt under the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act, which allow private parties to bring suit on behalf of the government and to share in any recovery. Mohatt will receive $5,411,521 as his share of the recovery in the two consolidated cases.

The settlement will be paid over a six-year period.

The case was handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, the Justice Department’s Civil Division, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Financial arrangements that improperly compensate physicians who make referrals to a hospital drive up the cost of health care services for everyone,” Assistant Attorney General Joseph H. Hunt, with the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, said in a statement. “This settlement demonstrates the Department’s determination to enforce federal laws aimed at preventing conflicts of interest between the financial interests of hospitals and physicians and the best interests of the patients they serve.”

The six-count lawsuit centers on alleged violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, a criminal law prohibiting financial arrangements between doctors and hospitals or other health-care providers or companies, and the civil Stark statute, a federal physician self-referral law designed to prevent financial incentives for physicians to steer patients to particular providers from whom they stand to reap benefits.

The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering, paying, soliciting, or receiving remuneration to induce referrals of items or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and other federally funded programs. Both the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law are intended to ensure that a physician’s medical judgment is not compromised by improper financial incentives and is instead based only on the best interests of the patient.

In investigating Mohatt’s complaint, the government found that Kalispell Regional Hospital; Kalispell Regional Medical Center; HealthCenter Northwest, LLC; Flathead Physicians Group, LLC; Northwest Horizons, LLC; Northwest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, LLC; and Applied Health Services, Inc., “knowingly submitted claims to Medicare for designated health services arising from referrals made by sixty-three physician specialists who received compensation pursuant to direct or indirect financial relationships with KRMC or [HealthCenter Northwest, LLC] … in violation of the Stark Law because the compensation took into account the volume or value of the physicians’ referrals to KRMC and HC and exceeded the fair market value of services the physicians actually performed, and in some instances was provided under an arrangement that was not commercially reasonable in the absence of the physicians’ referrals for designated health services and other business generated,” according to a government notice unsealed Friday.

“Quality healthcare is a critical need of all Montanans, but paying extra to physicians to induce referrals improperly raises the cost of that healthcare and must stop,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana Kurt Alme stated. “I would like to thank the team that worked hard to bring this to a quick and successful resolution, which is the largest False Claims Act recovery in the District of Montana, including members of the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as agents with the Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

An emailed statement from KRH President and CEO Pamela Robertson denies wrongdoing but expresses relief and an eagerness to move forward. Earlier this month, Robertson announced she was resigning from her position for personal reasons, effective Nov. 30.

“For some time now, our organization has been dealing with allegations made by a former employee concerning the compensation of certain physicians,” according to the statement. “Today, I am pleased that we have finally resolved these allegations with the Department of Justice, as the case has been dismissed and the seal was lifted. While KRH continues to strongly disagree with the allegations, we are relieved to put this issue behind us.”

In finalizing the settlement, KRH will implement a Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA), which is commonplace in such lawsuits. The agreement outlines the elements of the organization’s compliance program and processes for demonstrating adherence to those obligations.

“The CIA will be an additional tool to demonstrate our strong compliance surrounding providers who refer to KRH,” Robertson stated.

The settlement agreement includes a payment to the government of $24 million, of which KRH will be responsible for $21.2 million and the Flathead Physician Group (FPG), whose members are physician investors in The HealthCenter, will be responsible for $2.8 million.

“The Board of Trustees carefully considered the ongoing costs and distraction that litigation would impose upon the system, our employees, and the communities we serve,” Robertson’s statement continues. “We believe that a settlement allows our system to put this difficult matter behind us and allows our physicians and employees to move forward and focus on providing the excellent care that our community expects. During the government’s review, the quality of care our physicians and staff provide was never questioned nor was overutilization an issue.”

The investigation revealed that between 2010 and 2018 numerous specialist physicians were improperly compensated based on incentivized referrals, for which the KRH system profits, as opposed to their productivity or services rendered. The scheme has enriched senior executives and specialist physicians, the complaint alleges.

The goal of the money-for-referral scheme, according to the complaint, was to increase the number of Medicare, Medicaid and other patients to KRH hospitals, labs, clinics, and specialists to increase revenues. Certain employees were then excessively compensated for their efforts to lock in patient referrals to KRH, which is Flathead County’s largest employer with more than 4,000 employees.

“At least since 2011, Kalispell Regional has engaged in a scheme to pay excessive compensation to certain employed physicians to reward or induce them to refer patients, including Medicare patients, to Kalispell Regional hospitals and clinics,” states the complaint.

Because the complaint was filed in 2016, the allegations stem from former KRH President and CEO Velinda Stevens’ tenure, before Robertson took over last October. Stevens died in January 2017.

Court documents state that Mohatt manages financial operations at KRH “for over 46 medical practices consisting of over 220 medical providers and $100 million in net revenues.” In that capacity, he had first-hand knowledge of and access to the financial details and personnel inner-workings revealed in his lengthy, highly detailed complaint.

“Through his work and experience, Mohatt has direct, detailed, and personal knowledge that Kalispell Regional has violated Federal Stark and Anti-Kickback Laws as described in detail below,” the court documents state.

Prior to working at KRH, Mohatt served 15 years in the United States Air Force, which included serving as Air Force Medical Service Director of IT in Falls Church, Virginia; as Commander of the 937th Training Support Squadron in San Antonio, Texas; and as Commander of the 28th Medical Support Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. His Air Force career was preceded by 11 years of service in the United States Army and in the Kansas Army National Guard.

Mohatt and his family will remain in the Flathead Valley where he has launched a new career as a real estate agent, according to his attorney.

The overcompensation of specialist physicians, who often work few hours, and senior hospital executives led to more than $100 million in losses over a five-year period, which the complaint alleges was the hospital’s “primary strategy to achieve offsetting hospital profits from physicians’ referrals.”

According to Robertson, the competitive compensation doled out to physicians “attracts the caliber of talent to this area that we believe the people of northwest Montana deserve.”

In one example described in Mohatt’s complaint, a neurosurgeon regularly received an annual compensation above $900,000 from 2014-2016, although collections for his services ranged from $207,442 to $374,124, either below or just above the national 10th percentile for neurosurgeons. The complaint states that he also ranked below the national 10th percentile for productivity metrics.

Another example points to an invasive cardiologist whose part-time compensation of $392,244 translated to a full-time equivalent compensation of $4.3 million, more than five times the national 90th percentile for invasive cardiologists.

The complaint also states that various physicians were paid extra for “director” services without any documentation or confirmation of any services performed. The additional director payments ranged from $50,000 to $150,000 per year.

Mohatt claims he repeatedly warned executives about the compensation system’s improprieties but was rebuffed.

“We are immensely proud of our physicians and employees who are devoted to serving our patients and have helped health care in northwest Montana take a giant leap forward,” Robertson stated. “Our mission is and always has been to improve the health, comfort and lives of the people we serve. It saddens us that the complaint’s allegations implied otherwise and regret the toll that this matter has taken on our KRH family and our community. We are glad that this matter will finally be behind us, we’ve secured our bond financing, and we can focus on the future.”

“Our office will continue to focus our efforts on those who make improper payments to physicians for the purpose of inducing referrals in order to ensure the integrity of HHS programs,” Steve Hanson, special agent with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations, stated.

