Man Dies When Pickup Chasing Deer Rolls in Field

GREAT FALLS — A pickup truck reportedly chasing deer in a field in northeastern Montana overturned, killing an 18-year-old man and injuring three others.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the 19-year-man driving the pickup Wednesday morning north of Frazer turned too quickly, causing the pickup to roll. It came to rest on the passenger side, trapping one of the occupants.

The victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the driver, a 25-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl were treated for injuries and released from the hospital. All four people involved are from Frazer.

