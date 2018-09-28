Montana Prison Inmate Hospitalized After Suspected Assault

GREAT FALLS — An inmate at a Montana correctional facility has been hospitalized after being found unresponsive with injuries that officials say are consistent with an assault.

Officials say the man was found in his cell at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby on Sept. 17.

Amanda Gilchrist is public affairs director with CoreCivic, the operators of the private prison that contracts with the state.

She tells the Great Falls Tribune that the inmate was transported from the prison to an outside hospital for treatment where he remains.

Gilchrist says the incident is under investigation.

The Toole County Sheriff’s Office referred questions to the state investigator. The Montana Department of Corrections declined to comment.

