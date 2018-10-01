Montana Gets Another Extension to Comply with Federal ID Law

HELENA – Montana has been given another extension to comply with federal driver’s license rules.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that the decision will allow people to continue using state-issued driver licenses and identification cards when flying.

The current extension was set to expire Oct. 10.

Montana and other states have opposed requirements in the federal law passed after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, saying that the changes were a violation of privacy.

Starting in 2019, Montana plans to begin offering licenses and identification that comply with the federal law to people renewing their status.

