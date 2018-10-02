Ben Perrin Wins Mountain West Classic

Braves senior Ben Perrin runs by himself at the Flathead Invitational at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on Sept. 7, 2018. Perrin won the boys varsity race in dominating fashion. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Flathead senior Ben Perrin made it five-for-five this season with another win, this one coming at the prestigious Mountain West Classic in Missoula on Sept. 29.

Perrin crossed the line in 15:38.50, besting a field of nearly 450 runners from schools in five different states. The race was held at the University of Montana Golf Course, the same location that will host the state championship later this month. Glacier’s Simon Hill was ninth (16:15.96) and his teammate Aren Alexander-Battee (16:25.37) checked in 12th.

Tori Noland-Gillespie was the top Flathead Valley finisher in the girls race in 21st (19:39.12). Polson’s Beatrix Frissell (18:40.37) was fifth, the best finish for a Class A runner in the field.

