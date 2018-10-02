Flathead Volleyball Sweeps Defending Champs Ahead of Crosstown Rematch

Madde Boles had a match-high 14 kills and Flathead High School blasted defending Class AA state champion Missoula Sentinel 25-16, 25-22, 25-9 on Sept. 29 in Missoula to pull into sole possession of third place in the Western AA conference.

The Bravettes (10-8, 4-2 Western AA) beat Missoula Hellgate in four sets earlier in the week and will travel to take on crosstown rival Glacier (5-12, 1-5) on Oct. 4. Flathead won the first crosstown match of the year in five sets on Sept. 13.

The Oct. 4 crosstown battle will be the two teams’ annual Pack the Place in Pink match to raise money in support of breast cancer patients in Montana. The nonprofit Pack the Place in Pink was founded in 2007 in support of Billings Skyview coach Vicki Carle and has raised more than $300,000 to date.

For more information, visit www.packtheplaceinpink.org.

Comments

comments