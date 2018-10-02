Flathead’s Marcella Mercer Finishes Fifth in State

Marcella Mercer earned all-state recognition for a second straight season after posting scores of 78-82 (160) at the Class AA state golf tournament at Butte Country Club Sept. 27-28.

Mercer was just six shots behind champion Annika Danenhauer of Bozeman and was one of only six golfers to post a score of 170 or lower at the event. Flathead freshman Jillian Wynne was the next-best finisher for the Bravettes at 193, finishing outside the top 30. Flathead was seventh as a team. Glacier’s Kate Trunkle (185) tied for 20th and was the Wolfpack’s top performer.

Glacier teammates Sam Manaker and Keaton Cassidy were the top boys finisher from Kalispell, sharing 19th place with a two-day total of 160, while their teammate Will Salonen carded a 161. Glacier finished fifth as a team.

Bozeman won the team titles for both boys and girls.

