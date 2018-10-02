Football Roundup: Whitefish Stays Hot, Kalispell Schools Fall Short

Glacier High School football players take the field before a game against Helena High on Sept. 14, 2018. The Wolfpack won 48-14 at Legends Stadium. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Resurgent Whitefish High School made it four straight wins, clobbering Ronan 43-7, while defending state champion Columbia Falls erupted for a 78-20 victory against Browning on Sept. 28.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0 Northwest A) and Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) sit tied atop the conference standings ahead of their Oct. 12 showdown in Whitefish. Columbia Falls has also won four in a row since dropping its season-opener to Hamilton.

In Class AA, both Flathead and Glacier came up on the losing end of close decisions. The Braves (4-2) fell behind league-leading Bozeman (6-0) quickly but rallied to make it interesting in the final quarter, ultimately losing 49-34 to the state’s only undefeated team.

Glacier (1-5) led after three quarters but saw the game slip away in the final 12 minutes, losing 35-28 to Missoula Sentinel (3-3) at Legends Stadium.

The Braves return home Oct. 5 to challenge Missoula Big Sky while the Wolfpack will be on the road to tangle with Great Falls High.

