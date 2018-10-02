Police Identify Hit-and-Run Victim

Law enforcement has identified an 89-year-old man who died after being struck by a car in Kalispell on Sept. 27.

Detective David Massie identified the victim as William Winter of Kalispell.

According to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department, law enforcement responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of First Avenue West and First Street West at 8:12 p.m. on Sept. 27. According to witnesses, a burgundy colored minivan had apparently struck Winter and left the scene.

Winter was taken to Kalispell Regional Healthcare where he later died of his injuries.

Later on, the driver of the minivan called law enforcement to report that they had been involved in a motor vehicle accident. The driver was questioned and later released.

Massie said the incident remains under investigation and the Kalispell Police Department is currently working with the Flathead County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

