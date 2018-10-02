Ryggs Johnston Wins Fourth Straight State Championship

Libby High School phenom Ryggs Johnston put a fitting bow on a spectacular high school career, winning the Class A state golf championship at Hamilton Golf Club Sept. 28-29 to take home his fourth state golf title.

Johnston shot 67-70 during the two-day tournament to win by eight strokes. He also won the Class A title in 2016 and was the Class B champion in 2015 and 2016 (the golf season in Class B is in the spring). A two-time U.S. Amateur qualifier and one of the top prep golf recruits in the nation, Johnston will play one final season of prep basketball — where he was an all-state selection last year — before heading to Arizona State University on a golf scholarship.

Whitefish’s Cameron Kahle and Polson’s Matt Hobbs were part of a four-way tie for second at 145. Laurel won the team title, followed by Hamilton and Stevensville.

In the girls tournament, Whitefish took home second place as a team behind Ella Shaw’s two-day total of 173, good enough for third place. Fellow Bulldog Megan Archibald (179) tied for sixth. Laurel also won the girls team title while Butte Central’s Tricia Joyce (152) took home individual medalist honors.

Comments

comments