When: Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

Where: Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

More info: www.facebook.com/lonepinestatepark

In celebration of fall and crisp clear nights, the Big Sky Astronomy Club is holding a presentation in the Lone Pine Visitor Center about outer space. Then when night falls, participants will head out to the parking lot with telescopes and binoculars to look deep into space. Warm clothes for the evening, camp chairs and water/coffee are recommended.

