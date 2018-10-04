Breathing Life into Downtown Libby

The City of Libby is considering implementing new zoning regulations along California and Mineral Avenues to help guide future development in the downtown area.

The new rules would prohibit some types of business in the downtown area and implement certain standards for signage and facades. Libby City Planning Board member and city councilor Kristin Smith presented a draft version of the proposed zoning changes during the Sept. 17 council meeting.

Smith, who also co-founded Cabinet Mountain Brewing Company, said the city’s zoning rules were last changed in the 1970s and have long been due for an update. A 2005 downtown revitalization plan and a 2010 growth policy plan both called for updating the city’s zoning regulations for the downtown area, however, it wasn’t until 2017 that the planning board began that process after a few years of dormancy.

“By improving the zoning standards now it will prepare us for the future when more people want to start moving their businesses into downtown,” Smith said.

Currently, the downtown area is part of Libby’s business district, including everything along U.S. Highway 2. As part of the proposed changes, the downtown area along California and Mineral Avenues would be spun off into a new Downtown Business District. The purpose of the new district would be “to maintain downtown Libby as a viable cultural, retail, governmental and financial center of the community.” Some uses, unless already established in that area, would be prohibited, including adult bookstores, car dealers, bulk fuel storage, gas stations, commercial storage facilities, and crematoriums. New ground floor residencies would also be prohibited. Casinos would only be allowed in the downtown area if it is part of an eating or drinking establishment and the gaming area did not occupy more than 15 percent of the total square-footage of the building.

Smith said the downtown plan would encourage the construction of eating and drinking establishments, shops and other types of businesses that would bring more people into the area. It would also make the downtown are more pedestrian friendly.

“We want businesses that would foster a lot of activity in the downtown area,” she said.

City Councilor Brian Zimmerman said he supports revamping and clarifying the current zoning rules and noted that the current version recently presented to the council is simply a draft. He hopes residents and business owners get involved to help shape the final policy.

“I hope we can improve the downtown area,” Zimmerman said. “(New zoning rules) would help downtown Libby put its best foot forward.”

Debbie Hersman has owned Rocky Mountain Music on Mineral Avenue for more than 20 years. She said she would “love to see downtown Libby spruced up” a bit but wouldn’t support changes if it started to cost business owners.

Theodore Montgomery, owner of Camp Creek Coffee Roasters on Mineral Avenue, agrees that the city shouldn’t implement rules that would negatively impact downtown business owners. He added that he’s already seeing improvements in the downtown area and wonders if the city even needs to get involved.

“If I buy a piece of property no one should be able to tell me what I can and can’t do with it,” he said. “I think things are getting better in downtown Libby, so maybe we should see what happens on its own before we start changing things.”

Montgomery said he plans on sprucing up his own storefront in the coming months.

Smith said in recent years some small improvements have been made to the downtown area — including clearer signage and better parking — but that more could be done.

“We’ve already done some things to improve the look and feel of the downtown area,” she said.

The ordinance committee is currently reviewing the draft plan. The city council will have to approve any changes they are implemented.

