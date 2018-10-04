Butte’s Historic Dumas Brothel Auctioned for $29K

BUTTE — The historic Dumas Brothel in Uptown Butte has been sold at a tax deed auction for $29,000.

The Montana Standard reports David and Charlee Prince, who own a construction company in Forsyth, were the highest bidders Wednesday.

The auction, with an opening bid of $10,100, was held because the previous owner owed more than $5,800 in back taxes on the property.

The Princes, who described themselves as history buffs who dabble in ghost hunting, say they aren’t sure what they are going to do with the property, but they plan to maintain its historic nature.

They were in town this week when they heard about the sale.

The Dumas Brothel was the longest operating brothel in the United States when it was shut down in 1982. It opened in 1890.

