Remains Found in Idaho Identified as Missing Montana Woman

SPOKANE — Authorities have identified the human remains discovered by a hunter in a remote area of north Idaho as a 27-year-old Montana woman who went missing last year.

The Spokesman-Review reports Mirissa Serrano of Lolo, Montana, went missing in September 2017, prompting a search of the Lakeview area at the southeast tip of Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has labeled the case as a homicide.

The hunter discovered the remains last month near a mountain access road that traces the southeastern shoreline of the lake.

Serrano was last seen with a 62-year-old man who she traveled with from Montana to Idaho. The man is currently incarcerated after being charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

