When: Sunday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m.

Where: Whitefish Bike Retreat

More info: www.whitefishlegacy.org

Presented by Whitefish Therapy and Sport Center and Hammer Nutrition, this is a fun trail run set in the beautiful Beaver Lakes area of the Whitefish Trail. Try a fun 5K or test yourself in a challenging half marathon. The half marathon and 5K are 100 percent single track and the 10K has some sections of dirt road.

