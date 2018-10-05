Fall on Stage

Fall is a great time to get reacquainted with the local arts scene, visiting galleries, braving the changing seasons in downtown art walks, and heading to the great indoors for live theater.

While the temperatures drop and the days get shorter, the theater stages of the Flathead Valley are heating up and the spotlights are ready to shine. Here’s a breakdown of many of the upcoming stage productions and other events, but for a daily updated schedule of everything happening in the valley, check out www.FlatheadEvents.net.

Whitefish Theatre Company

The Whitefish Theatre Company kicked off its 40th season of bringing high-quality entertainment to local stages this year, with a 2018-2019 lineup fit for a celebration.

Head to the O’Shaughnessy Center to see “Kettlehouse” on Oct. 19 and be part of the play’s history as you watch its developmental premiere. The story follows Miles Kettlehouse as she maneuvers her parents’ unconventional, stressful relationship in a comedy of errors. Playwright Robert Caisley, a professor of theater and head of the Dramatic Writing Program at the University of Idaho, specifically selected WTC to premiere his play, which WTC Director Gayle MacLaren said is the start of what the theater hopes to be many developmental premieres on its stage. “Kettlehouse” runs Oct. 19-Oct. 21 and 25-27.

On Nov. 2, WTC presents critically acclaimed teen music prodigy EmiSunshine, who has performed on the Today Show, more than a dozen times on the Grand Ole Opry, and other national stages. Her music is well-crafted storytelling in the keys of Americana, bluegrass, gospel, blues, and country.

From Nov. 10-11, catch the Black Curtain Reader’s Theatre production, “Trying,” by Joanna McClelland Glass. The play is inspired by McClelland Glass’ real-life experience as the personal secretary to Judge Francis Biddle, a U.S. Attorney General and Chief Justice for the Nuremberg Trials.

In December, WTC gets back to its roots with one of its most popular productions from the past, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Bringing it back is part of celebrating the 40th anniversary, and this family-friendly holiday tale is as funny as it is poignant. The show runs Dec. 7-9, and 14-16.

For specific times and ticketing information, visit www.whitefishtheatreco.org or call the box office at 406-862-5371. The theater company is also on the lookout for volunteers of all kinds.

Alpine Theatre Project

The Flathead’s youngest actors get to take the stage on Oct. 20 and 21 with the ATP Kids production of “The Lion King Experience.” Students from first through eighth grade will tell the beloved story of a young lion cub learning to become king. Each day has two showings.

Tickets are already on sale for one of ATP’s most popular shows of the year, “Yuletide Affair,” taking place Dec. 20 and 22. It’s the time of year when the talented cast and crew hit the stage for a mix of holiday music, high-level performances, and satire taking aim at local and national events. Now in its 15th year, this show sells out every time, so be sure to get tickets well ahead of time.

For specific times and ticketing information, visit www.atpwhitefish.org or call 406-862-7469.

Glacier Symphony

The Glacier Symphony orchestra and chorale have plenty of experience heating up a stage, with a mix of the classic and modern aspects and the goal of making such performances as accessible to the community as possible.

Join the Glacier Symphony on Oct. 14 for “Passion Play” with special guest William Hagen, a 25-year-old violin virtuoso. Then on Oct. 27 and 28, get your spooky on with “Nosferatu – A Symphony of Horrors.” Watch the classic 1922 silent film “Nosferatu” with the original score and piano improvisations from pianist Rick Friend. The evening also includes a costume contest.

And on Nov. 18, the symphony plays with Marcin Dylla, who the Washington Post called one of the most-gifted classical guitarists on the planet, for “Paradise Garden.”

For location, time, and ticketing information, visit www.gscmusic.com or call 406-407-7000.

