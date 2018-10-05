Supporting Affordable Health Care Means Supporting Small Businesses

Why is health care such a dirty word with some politicians? Politicians who talk out of both sides of their mouth, on one hand saying how small businesses are the engine of economic growth in Montana, and on the other hand trying to eliminate health care for everyone.

What’s up with that?

Small businesses in Montana are started by entrepreneurs, with cojones of steel. Individuals with an idea, who take a leap of faith (usually without a regular paycheck), who with hard work and a little luck, can bootstrap our way to creating a business that can survive.

It isn’t just the lack of a regular paycheck that entrepreneurs must face … it’s also the lack of health insurance coverage. With the stupidly high cost of health care today, any incident can turn disastrous.

Politicians who staunchly oppose Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act (it’s the same thing), are in truth voicing their strong opposition to the creation of new small businesses.

I am a small business owner. If it weren’t for the ACA, I could not afford health care coverage for my family.

Sen. Jon Tester gets this. Supporting a healthcare system that allows an entrepreneur to have some type of safety net, in case someone in his/her family needs health care, is simply supporting Small Business.

Sen. Tester knows Obamacare isn’t perfect, but he supports health care for all. He doesn’t apologize for his position, nor should he. To oppose the Affordable Care Act, or some new version of it, is to oppose small business.

A vote for Tester is a vote for the honest support for the safety net that entrepreneurs need to start and grow small businesses. Small business is not a dirty word, and neither is Tester’s support for health care.

Tom Britz

Whitefish

