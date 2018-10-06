63-Year-Old Montana Woman Sentenced for Dealing Meth

GREAT FALLS – A 63-year-old Montana woman with previous felony drug convictions has been sentenced to nearly eight years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in Great Falls.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Jewell Anne Kipp on Thursday for distributing nearly a half pound (220 grams) of the drug — more than 1,700 individual doses. She pleaded guilty in June to possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Montana Department of Corrections records show the Great Falls woman was sentenced five years in prison for drug possession in Missoula County in 1997 and was given a suspended sentence for drug possession in Helena after a November 2016 arrest.

