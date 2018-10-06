Williams a Step in the Right Direction

The growing concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a very few should concern us all. Anytime we have an opportunity to vote for someone who truly has the best interests of the rest of us, we should take it. Millionaire Greg Gianforte has tried to set a dangerous precedent – be unaccountable to citizens by refusing to hold town hall meetings open to all of us, and nary a vote for the working people – and that includes the bogus tax cut that does not serve most income earners and will take from the poor and the ill. Kathleen Williams is a step in the right direction. She has years of legislative experience, is firmly committed to bringing us decent health care, a living wage and Social Security. We desperately need her voice of reason and we also need to tell the country Montanans do not support a representative convicted of violent assault.

On our local level we have an opportunity to elect Caroline McDonald to our Lake County Commission, who will not only reach across the cultures and government entities that make up our rural county but will help to smooth roiled waters, so badly stirred by years of unnecessary turmoil.

Karen Walker Ryan

Ronan

