Firefighters Attack 50-acre Blaze Near Foys Lake

Updated: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:40 p.m.

Firefighters are trying to douse a 40 to 50 acre wildfire near Foys Lake west of Kalispell.

Multiple agencies, including the Smith Valley Fire Department, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service, were responding to the blaze on Tuesday afternoon that could be seen from Foys Lake Road and was burning close to the entrance of Lone Pine State Park. The fire was burning near multiple homes.

Ali Ulwelling, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said that firefighters responded to an out-of-control debris burn in the same area on Sunday and that it had reignited late Tuesday afternoon.

“It is burn season, but people need to keep a close eye on the winds and make sure they’re being safe,” she said.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

If you enjoy stories like this one, please consider joining the Flathead Beacon Editor’s Club. For as little as $5 per month, Editor’s Club members support independent local journalism and earn a special deal every month from one of our great local business partners. Members also gain access to www.beaconeditorsclub.com, where they will find exclusive content like deep dives into our biggest stories and a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom. Join Now

Comments

comments