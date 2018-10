When: Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 19-20 at 7 p.m.

Where: Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

More info: www.fvcc.edu/theatre

On a midsummer night, four young lovers find themselves wrapped in the dream-like arms of an enchanted forest where sprites lurk and fairies rule. William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will come to life on stage at Flathead Valley Community College. Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for seniors and $10 for general admission.

