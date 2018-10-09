Wind Storm Takes Aim at the Flathead

The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong and potentially damaging wind event for Northwest Montana this afternoon.

Easterly winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected to hit the area this afternoon and evening. A high wind warning has been issued until 9 p.m. for the Flathead Valley and NWS meteorologists say winds could down trees and damage power lines.

Waves on Flathead Lake could hit 6 feet in some areas.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for the area along the Continental Divide and upwards of 4 inches of snow is predicted to fall at Marias Pass overnight. The winter weather advisory includes Bad Rock Canyon, Essex and Polebridge.

