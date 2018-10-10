He Just Needs to Chill

1:42 a.m. A sheriff’s deputy was flagged down because an intoxicated man was “flailing on the ground” next to an Evergreen bar.

6:39 a.m. A Whitefish man called the cops because someone was blocking his driveway.

6:50 a.m. A dead deer was reported on Foys Lake Road.

7:51 a.m. A Kalispell driveway was also blocked by a vehicle.

7:53 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident called to say that there was a deer that needed to be “dispatched.” Upon further investigation, law enforcement found that the deer was not injured, it was just a little confused about its surroundings. Law enforcement let the deer go on its way.

8:43 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that he had a video of his ex-wife camping in his driveway. She was not supposed to be there.

9:08 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident heard from a friend who heard from another friend that there were some horses on the loose.

9:22 a.m. Some mail was stolen in Kalispell.

10 a.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that an area fence might have fallen down. He surmised this by the fact that a herd of cows was standing in his backyard.

10:08 a.m. A Kalispell mother called police in a panic because she had not heard from her daughter in two months. Law enforcement tracked down the daughter and found that she was alive and well. The daughter reported that she was trying to keep her distance from her mother to avoid some recent drama and just didn’t want to waste cell phone minutes calling her.

10:18 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that she saw two children in the front seat of a car without any seatbelts on.

11:19 a.m. A local resident reported that a motor home was parked on Lore Lake Road and was blocking the school bus route.

11:55 a.m. A pile of wood had been stolen.

1:06 p.m. A local resident called the sheriff’s office to let them know that “someone’s been spreading bad rumors about the office.”

1:37 p.m. A local resident found some shotgun shells in the woods and wanted advice on how to dispose of them.

2:07 p.m. An out-of-state law enforcement officer stopped by the sheriff’s office to see if anyone wanted to trade badges.

2:21 p.m. A local resident reported seeing white smoke billowing out of a nearby home.

2:56 p.m. A local business owner called to report that either someone had stolen the sign off the front of his business or it blew off in the recent windstorm. He asked that if anyone finds it to give him a call.

3:47 p.m. A grassfire was reported near Kalispell.

4:02 p.m. A local man lost his wallet.

4:03 p.m. A truck carrying lumber lost its load.

4:04 p.m. Another wallet was lost in Kalispell.

4:34 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that a deer was stuck in his fence and he has no idea what to do about it.

5:28 p.m. A local man said that one of his co-workers sold all of his employer’s tools and equipment.

6:06 p.m. A Kalispell resident said he saw a man parked on the side of the road possibly dumping trash. When the resident pulled over to see what was going on, the man on the side of the road pulled a gun on him. Later on, the man threatened another person with a tire iron. The man on the side of the road said he “needed some time to chill.”

6:29 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman said her ex-boyfriend stole her boat.

6:57 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman slapped her son and announced she was sending him to military school.

8:14 p.m. A man who lives in a camper was screaming at his neighbors and her dogs.

