Real Estate Market Trends

How many homes sold, over the past six months, in Kalispell (sold prices between $150,000 and $550,000)? More specifically, let’s look at the sales by range of year built (in five-year segments) since 1909 (see chart). Do they all take roughly the same amount of time on market before selling (going under final contract)?

The highest selling segment were those built within the last five years, and 2004-2008 construction ran a close second. Sales of homes built in the last 25 years easily outpaced sales of older homes.

Does it take longer to sell an older home? In general, and with few exceptions by segment, homes built between 1924 and 1958 were snapped up within 10 days (median). Those built between 1964 and 1988 were on the market two to four times longer, but sold in nearly the same total quantity as those built between 1924 and 1958.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

