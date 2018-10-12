Explore: Wetland Ecology of Owen Sowerine Natural Area

Join Brian Baxter of Silver Cloud Associates Outdoor Educational Programs on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for an excursion into the beautiful and diverse Owen Sowerwine riparian wetlands.

Accompany fellow outdoor enthusiasts as they meander along, listening and scoping for resident and migrating birds of prey, waterfowl, woodpeckers, and songbirds. Attendees will assume a slow pace, looking for and studying vegetation, and the tracks and signs of diverse wildlife, including the weasel family and members of the canid and felid families.

Along the way the group will also scout for amphibians, reptiles and turtles. The round-trip hike is less than 2.5 miles. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Montessori School located at 349 Willow Glen Drive in Kalispell. Come prepared for a field day with lunch, water, binoculars, spotting scopes, proper layers, good hiking boots, and a positive attitude.

This event is free. To register, email Baxter b_baxter53@yahoo.com or call (406) 291-2154.

