When: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m.

Where: Flathead High School in Kalispell

More info: www.glaciersymphony.org

Music Director and Conductor of the Glacier Symphony John Zoltek has chosen “The Muse of Love” as the overarching theme with an emphasis on music that embraces the notion of love in all it’s complexity. “Passion Play” features violinist William Hagen in Korngold’s “Violin Concerto” as the symphony opens its 36th season. Tickets range from $5 to $37.

