Firefighters Douse Blaze at Kalispell Print Shop

Firefighters quickly doused a fire at a Kalispell print shop on Monday morning.

According to Kalispell Fire Chief Dave Dedman, the department received a report of a structure fire along U.S. Highway 93 just north of downtown at 8:55 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival firefighters found a fire burning inside Scott Publishing Company. Firefighters were able to keep the fire in the room of origin and quickly put it out.

No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but according to a press release, an electrical issue is the likely culprit.

Firefighters from Kalispell, South Kalispell, Evergreen and Smith Valley all responded to the blaze.

