Trump Plans Missoula Airport Stop to Campaign for Rosendale

MISSOULA — President Donald Trump’s Visit to Missoula this week to campaign on behalf of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale will be held at Missoula International Airport.

Trump’s campaign website says he’ll be at Neptune Aviation Services at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.donaldjtrump.com . Attendance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This will be the president’s third trip to Montana to campaign on behalf of Rosendale, who seeks to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump appeared in Great Falls in July 5 and in Billings on Sept. 6. Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. have also made trips to the Big Sky State on Rosendale’s behalf.

