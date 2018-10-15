What About Whitefish?

Modern pirates do what Blackbeard and the boys did 200 years ago; they take what they want without consideration for victims or the environment. Whitefish City Council needs to realize (and probably already does) that giving the pirates permission to “improve” the town does not guarantee reasonable results. Too often the developers just do what they want to.

Anecdotes of bullying and cheating consistently float along the village pipeline – they can’t all be imaginary.

These “growth projects” need to be closely monitored by building inspectors of unquestioned integrity.

The council faces a difficult and not altogether pleasant challenge, but we are at a crossroads that will be painful. Do we continue down the neon highway or make the hard decisions that will keep our beautiful town a beautiful town?

Yo ho ho … stay tuned.

Jean Jones

Whitefish

